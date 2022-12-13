Austria's vote against Romania's accession to Schengen could irreversibly affect Romanian business comunity

Austria's vote against Romania's accession to the Schengen Area will affect, perhaps irreversibly, the Romanian business community and the reputation of our country, believes the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban.

CCIR expresses, through a press release, its consternation regarding Austria's vote against Romania's accession to the Schengen Area, "the position of this state representing a real shock for the business environment in our country," but also for the business partners of Romanian entrepreneurs in the Union European.

The representatives of the Chamber of Commerce point out that Romania and Austria have a close economic collaboration, with the long-term ties between the two states having been constantly strengthened through transparent and sustainable partnerships, based on mutual respect. Thus, they argue, the inclusion of Romania in the Schengen Area would have brought enormous benefit both to the national economy and to that of the EU members, especially in the context in which the supply chains were severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, by the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

"Austria's vote against Romania's accession to the Schengen Area will affect, perhaps irreversibly, the Romanian business community and, in general, the reputation of our country. Romanian companies will be forced to compete on a market without free borders, which, especially in the current geopolitical context, represents a great impediment for the development of the economy at the European level. Romania urgently needs investments, but the fact that we are not in the Schengen Area becomes a minus for the large companies that want to open production lines here. It is one of the reasons why important manufacturers, in the automotive field for example, have chosen the neighbouring states. Also, it should not be forgotten that the road transport industry generates approximately 5% of the Gross Domestic Product and offers more than 350 thousand jobs, even in the current context where the waiting times for crossing the border can exceed six hours. The CCIR repeatedly emphasized, on the occasion of the its economic missions or business forums, how necessary it is socio-economically for Romania to join the Schengen Area, especially if we take into account the efforts made over time to fulfill all the criteria required by the European forums," stated Mihai Daraban.

He emphasized that a strong European Union must be built on mutual trust and fair measures that benefit all its members equally.

"The business environment in Romania will continue to embrace the solid principles of transparency, fair competition and equity and can only hope that it will receive a similar response from the European business community," pointed out the head of CCIR.