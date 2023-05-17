 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Authorities stop 71 illegal border crossers, some hidden in trunks of cars aboard carrier platform

Politia frontiera

In the last 24 hours, Arad and Bihor county border police caught 71 migrants as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary, some of them hidden in the trunks of cars loaded on a shipping platform.

57 migrants were discovered at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point during checks on two long-haul trucks driven by Turkish nationals and which transported furniture and tiles to Germany and Poland, respectively.

"During the thorough check of the vehicles, the border police discovered, hidden in the cargo compartments, 57 foreign citizens, with 55 people found in just one of the trucks. They were taken to the station for investigations that determined that they hail from Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan and Palestine; most of them were staying legally in Romania," the Arad Border Police said on Wednesday.

At the Varsand Border Crossing Point, eight migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were caught hiding in the trunks of cars transported on a shipping platform headed for Germany.

Also, the Bors border police caught six Indians and Pakistanis who were walking across the field towards the Hungarian border. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.