Authorities stop 71 illegal border crossers, some hidden in trunks of cars aboard carrier platform

In the last 24 hours, Arad and Bihor county border police caught 71 migrants as they attempted to illegally cross the border into Hungary, some of them hidden in the trunks of cars loaded on a shipping platform.

57 migrants were discovered at the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point during checks on two long-haul trucks driven by Turkish nationals and which transported furniture and tiles to Germany and Poland, respectively.

"During the thorough check of the vehicles, the border police discovered, hidden in the cargo compartments, 57 foreign citizens, with 55 people found in just one of the trucks. They were taken to the station for investigations that determined that they hail from Bangladesh, Egypt, Pakistan and Palestine; most of them were staying legally in Romania," the Arad Border Police said on Wednesday.

At the Varsand Border Crossing Point, eight migrants from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were caught hiding in the trunks of cars transported on a shipping platform headed for Germany.

Also, the Bors border police caught six Indians and Pakistanis who were walking across the field towards the Hungarian border. AGERPRES