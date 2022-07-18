Blue Air announces request for cancelling fine given by Consumer Protection

Blue Air operator announced through a press release sent to AGERPRES on Monday that it will request in court to cancel minutes through which it was fined by the The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), which it considers to be illegal and discriminatory and highlights that it will no longer comment until justice will set a definitive sentence.

Furthermore, the company's representatives say that they will form a complaint against ANPC clerks who established and signed PVCC no. 935562 / 14.06.2022, as well as the analysis report and establishing the sanction (RASS no. 04/12.07.2022), where there strong hints regarding the crime of abuse in office and communicating false information.

The airline company specifies in context that it will not give percentage from the fine to "get rid of the fine", nor will it accept superficial made minutes, without responsibility and the factual basis, as well as without respecting numbers and official data, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Blue Air assures all employees and passengers that despite ANPC's gross incompetence, it will continue to develop and bring all its passengers to their destination, safely," the press release specifies.

Last week, ANPC announced that it fined Blue Air with the sum of 2 million euros for cancelling over 11,000 flights during the period of April 30 - 2021 - April 30, 2022 and orders the company to return the money to the passengers within 10 days for all canceled flights.