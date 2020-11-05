Bolos: We have 1bn euros to support universities' activities in next programming period

The activity in universities, respectively the research activity and the activities of students for an easier transition to the labor market will benefit from a European financing of 1 billion euros, the Minister of European Funds, Marcel Bolos announced on Thursday.

"I announce as a first that we have 1 billion euros for the next programming period to support university activity, research activity, but also to support students' activities towards an easier transition to the labor market. Among these programs we consider for the next programming period, the first is the one dedicated to students, known as Innotech Student, for which the call for projects ended at the end of September and for which we had a record number of applications for funding - 351, with a budget value of 650 million euros," mentioned Bolos, on the occasion of signing the contract "Strengthening the capacity of ecosystem research and biodiversity of the University of Bucharest".At the same time, the European funds minister emphasized that the entrepreneurial initiatives of the students will be supported on the same type of activity, having a budget of over 270 million euros allocated in the next programming period, so that they will be supported to have an easy transition to the labor market.In addition, within the recovery and resilience mechanism that Romania has at its disposal, universities will be able to purchase the necessary equipment for laboratories and for what it means to train technical skills at the level of students.Regarding the contract "Strengthening the capacity of ecosystem research and biodiversity of the University of Bucharest", the European funds minister specified that it is a project that will support research activity in the area of ecosystems and biodiversity, with a value of 50 million lei and an implementation period of 31 months.