Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Wednesday's session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange closed Wednesday's session with a drop of over 1% on all indices, and the total value of the transactions was approximately 65 million RON (13 million euros), told Agerpres.

The main BET index recorded a decline of 1.38%, up to 15,563.64 points, and BET-Plus, which shows the evolution of the most liquid 43 shares on the Stock Exchange, depreciated by 1.36%.

The extended blue-chip BET-XT index of the 25 most liquid stocks fell 1.30%, while the SIF index BET-FI declined 0.68%.

The BET-BK index, the yield benchmark of investment funds, fell by 1.21%, and the BET-NG, which measures the performance of the ten energy and utility companies, closed down by 1.68%.

The BET AeRO index, which includes 20 representative companies on the AeRO market, closed with a depreciation of 1.18%.

On the Regulated Market, the most traded shares were Hidroelectrica, with 15.3 million RON, those of Transilvania Bank, with 9.6 million RON, and OMV Petrom, with 9 million RON.

The best developments were recorded by UCM Resita (+14.49%), Condmag (+12.5%) and Comelf (+2.84%).

On the other hand, the most important decreases were recorded by the shares of SIF Hotels (-14.65%), Socep (-13.19%) and Ropharma (-5.41%).