Bucharest Stock Exchange opens lower on most indices

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) opened Monday's trading session lower on most indices, with a turnover of 7.9 million lei (1.6 million euros), 40 minutes after the start of trading.

The main BET index, which shows the evolution of the 20 most liquid companies, recorded a depreciation of 0.05%, while the BET-Plus index, which shows the evolution of the 43 most liquid shares on the BVB, recorded an increase of 0.05%.

Meanwhile, the BET-XT blue-chip broad index of the 25 most liquid stocks was down 0.06%, while the benchmark for investment fund returns, BET-BK, was 0.03% lower.

The SIF's BET-FI index gained 0.09%, while BET-NG, the index of 10 energy and utilities companies, was down 0.24%.

According to BVB data, the biggest increases in share values were recorded by Socep (+14.29%), UCM Resita (+14.29%) and SSIF BRK Financial Group (+2.27%).

On the other hand, Electroarges (-5.69%), Zentiva (-2.72%) and Promateris (-2.60%) shares were down.