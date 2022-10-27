Chief of Staff meets Secretary of Slovakia's National Security Council

Army Chief of Staff, General Daniel Petrescu, met on Thursday at the headquarters of the National Defense Ministry with the Secretary of Slovakia's National Security Council Pavel Franko, currently on a working visit to Romania, the Defense Ministry said in a release.

The agenda of talks focused on the regional security situation, bolstering bilateral military cooperation, the allied security architecture, as well as best practices in the combat of hybrid threats.

The Romanian Chief of Defense highlighted the good relations between the two armies in an allied and regional context, pointing out the participation of the Romanian and Slovak troops in the exercises of the Tisa Multinational Engineer Battalion, a regional initiative that also includes Hungarian and Ukrainian forces.

The two top military officials expressed mutual appreciation for the support the two countries provide each other with the activity of the multinational allied commands deployed to each of them, as well as for the filling of certain positions with NATO's Explosive Ordnance Disposal Center of Excellence (EOD) in Slovakia, and the Human Intelligence (HUMINT) Centre of Excellence in Romania. AGERPRES