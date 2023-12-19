Ciolacu: Budget for development and equity, based on investments, social justice

The budget for 2024 is one of development and equity, a budget based on investments and social justice, a budget that will help us get through these difficult times, but will also prepare Romania for the huge opportunities in the future, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in the joint session of the Parliament.

"The budget for the year 2024 is a budget of development and equity. A budget based on investments and social justice, a budget in which economic growth is found in the increase in the population's standard of living. At the same time, the budget that I propose to you today is a budget that will face the immediate challenges, in the short term, but that will also lay the foundations for our success, in the long term. A budget that will help us get through these difficult times, but will also prepare Romania for the huge opportunities of the future," Ciolacu said on Tuesday at the debates in the joint session of the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies on the state budget and the state social insurance budget for 2024.

He presented the strategic directions on which the budget for 2024 is based.

"A coherent economic strategy, to achieve next year the second highest economic growth in the European Union, of 3.4%. Record investments of over 7% of GDP, more precisely 120 billion lei from the budget, European funds and PNRR. Practically, an increase of 27 billion compared to this year and double compared to 2021, when there was only 59 billion RON. Increase in income for 12 million citizens: pensioners, employees on minimum wage, teachers or public administration staff. A stronger economic environment, by accessing aid schemes for the development and creation of new jobs, but, at the same time, a fair economic environment, with real competition, with fewer exemptions and tax facilities. A concrete plan of ordering budget expenditures and a package of measures to increase collection and effectively combat tax evasion and a firm guarantee for the security of citizens, in the context of the border war, by allocating a budget of 2.5% of GDP for Defense", explained Ciolacu.

He pointed out that taxes will not increase in 2024, as a response to the attacks launched by the opposition, especially AUR and USR, on the draft budget.

He added that, instead, the Government he leads is working to have privileged economic relations with the European Union and for the United States to become Romania's main economic partner outside the EU.

"Yes, we want the increase of foreign investments, but with Germany and with our strategic partners - USA, France, Great Britain, Spain, Italy, Israel, Turkey and South Korea. Moreover, the current Government is working for Romania to become, in the shortest time possible, a member of the Schengen Area, because that's where it belongs, because Romanians deserve dignity and equal treatment", mentioned the prime minister.

According to him, the proposed budget ensures the balance between stimulating economic growth and the need for budgetary consolidation, between the need for investments in infrastructure and human capital, between stimulating companies and ensuring a decent standard of living for Romanians.

"It is a budget for modernization and development, not for austerity. Austerity will only be in terms of budget expenditures. (...) I am determined to complete the reform of the budget apparatus next year. But I want things to be settled , not overnight. We can't change from one day to another a system that has worked like this for 30 years. We need order and restraint", indicated Ciolacu.

He pointed out that the Government proposes a budget in which the economy moves, money circulates, people have work, a budget focused on investments to continue economic growth.

"I propose a budget that works for everyone, in which no one is left behind and in which everyone has equal opportunities. For all these reasons, I confidently recommend that you vote for Romania's state budget for 2024. let's make Romania a country the way we all want it! May God help us!", Marcel Ciolacu said.