Ciolacu meets US secretary of defense: We need increased security cooperation, strong economic commitment

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu met, on Monday, in the context of his working visit to the USA, with the American secretary of defense, Lloyd Austin, with the head of the Romanian Government affirming that we need increased cooperation in the field of security with the United States, but also a strong economic commitment.

According to a Government's release, the two officials emphasized the privileged relationship between Romania and the United States, highlighted by a Strategic Partnership of over two decades and strengthened by good collaboration in all areas of common interest, with an emphasis on the contribution to regional security in the Sea area Black

In this context, the American secretary of defense praised the efforts made by our country and highlighted Romania's leadership capacity demonstrated by the establishment of the Fetesti Training Center for F-16 pilots.

On this occasion, the most important developments from the point of view of defense were reviewed, both in bilateral relations and within the North Atlantic Alliance, as a basis for deepening and expanding cooperation in this sector, including with economic results that to bring security benefits.

"We need increased security cooperation with the United States, but also a strong economic commitment. A developed economy is essential for a strong national security. It is important that American companies are actively involved in evaluating and developing the capabilities of the national industry, through joint investments in the defense industry, including in terms of ammunition making, as well as technological transfers and the specialization of the local workforce," declared the head of the Bucharest Government.

At the same time, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu highlighted Romania's interest in a complete military coordination with the United States and emphasized that, in view of the North Atlantic Alliance Summit that will take place next year in Washington, Romania will maintain its commitments to allocate 2.5% of GDP for Defense and will continue to plead for an increased profile of the Black Sea on NATO's agenda, the release also states.

For his part, the American secretary of defense, Lloyd J. Austin, highlighted the excellent collaboration between the United States and Romania, as strategic partners and allies, noted the leading role of our country in efforts to stabilize the regional situation and appreciated the significant progress of of Romania in the field of defense, from the modernization of military equipment and infrastructure to the consolidation of cyber defense.

Also, both interlocutors emphasized the need to make joint efforts to ensure the stability of the Republic of Moldova, especially in the context of the hybrid attacks coming from the Russian Federation.

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu was accompanied to the meeting in Washington by the minister of defense, Angel Tilvar, the minister of foreign affairs, Luminita Odobescu, and the minister of economy, Radu Oprea.

This is the second day of the prime minister's visit to the USA.