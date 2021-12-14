Ciolacu: Social package, on which PSD conditioned its joing gov't, comes into force on Jan 1

PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader Marcel Ciolacu on Tuesday stated that the social package on which the Social Democrats conditioned their joining of the government, will come into force on January 1, 2022.

"The social package, on which PSD conditioned its joining the government, will come into force on January 1, 2022. As promised, allowance will increase up to 600 lei for children in the 0-2 age group and for the children with disabilities, and to 243 lei for children in the 2-18 age group. Also as promised, the persons with disabilities with receive the 13th allowance. The minimum pension will increase from 800 to 1000 lei, and the rest of the pensions will increase by 10 per cent. At the same time, starting with January 1, all pensioners whose pension falls below the 1,600 lei threshold will receive an aid during winter so that they will be entitled to an amount of 2,200 lei (pension plus aid)," Ciolacu wrote on Facebook.

He added that this is only the first step taken by gov't in an attempt to maintain the Romanians' purchase power, given the "explosion" of the prices over the past year.

"We have started with the most vulnerable, but, as soon as the economy starts to recover, we will also find solutions to continue to grow Romanians' incomes," he said, Agerpres informs.