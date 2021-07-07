CNCAV: 17,075 people immunized against COVID in last 24 hours, 10,409 with first dose

In the last 24 hours there have been 17,075 vaccine doses administered, of which 10,528 doses of Pfizer vaccine, 5,739 of Johnson&Johnson vaccine, 502 of Moderna vaccine and 306 of AstraZeneca vaccine, according to a briefing sent on Wednesday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).

According to CNCAV, during this interval, 10,409 people were vaccinated with the first dose, and 6,666 with the second one, Agerpres informs.

Since December 27, 2020, there have been 9,075,830 doses administered to 4,789,096 people, of whom 173,005 received one dose and 4,616,091 received the second one.

In the last 24 hours there have been 9 adverse reactions recorded, three of local type and six of the general type.

Since the start of the campaign there have been 16,644 adverse reactions recorded in the COVID-19 vaccines, 1,788 of the local type and 14,856 of the general type. According to CNCAV, 122 adverse reactions are being investigated.