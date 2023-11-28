Constitutional Court's decision on abrogation of parliamentarians' pensions - sinister (USR head)

Save Romania Union (USR) president, Catalin Drula appreciates that the decision of the Constitutional Court, which ruled on Tuesday that the abrogation of the pensions of former parliamentarians is unconstitutional, is "sinister".

The opinion comes after the Constitutional Court of Romania (CCR) found, on Tuesday, that the allowance for the age limit, until its repeal, was a legal right granted to deputies and senators who exercised at least one full parliamentary mandate, on the date of reaching retirement age, and through its withdrawal and elimination, the integrity and substance of an acquired legal right was affected.

"Sinister is the CCR's decision regarding the abrogation of parliamentarians' pensions. The so-called 'principle of legal security' translates as 'the privilege once granted remains for life'. A basic principle of the nomenclature of any abusive regime. A decision that gives way to the granting of other privileges paid from public money. It is enough for them to come into force one day and it will remain for life. This is the case of the special pensions of former mayors. On January 1 they will come into force. If they are not repealed by then, they will remain for life and we will have a few more tens of thousands of beneficiaries of special pensions in Romania", writes the USR leader on Facebook.