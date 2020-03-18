Coronavirus / INSP: 246 cases confirmed in Romania; most in Bucharest - 81

Romania has registered so far 246 novel coronavirus confirmed cases.

Since the latest latest information broadcast, other 29 new infection cases have been registered.

According to the latest update published by the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), most cases confirmed with the novel coronavirus were registered in Bucharest, namely 81 cases.

By counties, the situation is as follows: Bucharest - 81, Hunedoara - 23, Iasi - 20, Timis - 17, Constanta - 13, Brasov - 11, Arad - 8, Ilfov - 8, Caras Severin - 5, Suceava - 5, Neamt - 5, Mures - 4, Cluj - 4, Covasna - 4, Dolj - 3, Olt - 3, Bacau - 2, Bihor - 2, Buzau - 2, Galati - 2, Maramures - 2, Mehedinti - 2, Prahova - 2, Valcea - 2, Gorj - 2 , Braila - 2, Ialomita - 2, Teleorman - 2, Vrancea - 2.

So far, there is one confirmed case of Sars-CoV-2 virus registered in each of the following counties: Botosani, Satu Mare, Alba, Bistrita-Nasaud, Vaslui and Salaj.

According to the INSP, a number of 3,441 persons are in quarantine and 26,679 persons are isolated at home. AGERPRES