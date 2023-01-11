'Cultural press: sketches for a possible future' meeting organised by ICR, on National Culture Day

The Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) is organizing on Sunday, on the occasion of the National Culture Day, the meeting with the theme "Cultural press: sketches for a possible future", a dialogue starting from the latest issue of cultural magazine Lettre Internationale, the institution announces, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The event, organized by ICR through the National Book Center, will take place at Seneca Anticafe, in Bucharest.

The discussion moderated by journalist Mirela Nagat will bring to the same table Adrian Mihalache (collaborator of Lettre Internationale) and George Onofrei (editor-in-chief of weekly Suplimentul de cultura). Liviu Jicman, the president of the Romanian Cultural Institute, will also be present at the event, together with Oana Boca Stanescu, the director of the National Book Center within the ICR.

The event represents a necessary dialogue that aims to revisit the debates regarding the characteristics of printed cultural media and to analyse the role of these publications in the context of the significant changes that have occurred in the new, highly technological cultural paradigm, states the cited source.