Culture Minister Romascanu: Visiting museums should become a regular thing to do every week

The Minister of Culture, Lucian Romascanu, appreciated, on Sunday, as an "extremely successful" event the 18th edition of the Night of Museums, organized on Saturday at the national level, while saying that visiting museums should become a regular thing to do every week.

"I had the joy of participating in this exceptional event, which is called the Evening of Museums or the Night of the Museums, depending on how long each museum wanted to keep its gates open for. (...) It was a very beautiful experience and I was very happy to see so many young people taking advantage of it," Romascanu told AGERPRES.Lucian Romascanu stated that he visited the National Museum of Contemporary Art, the Museum of Maps and Old Books, the Museum of Recent Art and the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant, being accompanied by the Ambassador of the Republic of Moldova to Bucharest, Victor Chirila, and the Minister of Culture of the Republic of Moldova.Tens of thousands of Bucharest residents took part in the 18th edition of the Night of Museums on Saturday, with 64 cultural objectives opening their doors in the Capital City and proposing to the public exhibitions, artistic experiments, screenings, shows, workshops, interactive tours, all in physical format, after two years of pandemic restrictions.