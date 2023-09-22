Culture Ministry to provide recovery, resilience funds for 154 projects increasing access to culture

The Ministry of Culture will be funding under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) 154 projects increasing access to culture in disadvantaged areas, implemented by non-governmental organisations in areas with less than 50,000 inhabitants, told Agerpres.

According to a press statement released by the ministry on Friday, the projects were selected following two calls made by the National Cultural Fund Administration, with the total budget available under I5 investment - "Increasing access to culture in culturally disadvantaged areas" being EUR 7 million.

The first call was for a two-year programme.

Following the evaluation process of the submitted projects, 72 contracts were signed to fund projects that will be implemented by NGOs in 105 settlements of less than 50,000 inhabitants, where cultural events of a number of beneficiaries of approximately 3,500 people, including children and young people.

The second call facilitates the implementation of a pilot programme for funding education projects through culture, with 82 public education establishments from 82 settlements carrying out cultural projects with over 2,500 children as beneficiaries.

The funding agreements for both calls for projects were signed at the end of March, and currently all 154 projects are being implemented. The activities under most of these projects are carried out throughout June 30, 2024. The deadline for the implementation of the Investment 5 projects is established in the PNRR by target 347 of the decision to implement the European Council approving the evaluation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan of Romania.