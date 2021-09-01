Dan Barna: USR PLUS will not attend this evening's Gov't meeting

The Liberals' junior coalition partner Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) has decided not to attend the 7 p.m. government meeting, USR PLUS Co-Chairman and Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna announced.

He said that USR PLUS has decided to convene a meeting of the governing coalition for Thursday at 10:00.

"The coalition meeting tomorrow morning will decide how we will further proceed," said Barna.The government meeting due in the first part of the day was suspended until 19:00.Prime Minister Florin Citu would have wanted to introduce the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Program on the meeting's additional agenda, although the document does not have all the necessary approvals, certain sources inform.Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna said that what happened at the meeting this morning was "a breach of the addendum to the coalition's governing protocol."