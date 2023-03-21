Danube Delta, Black Sea ban on fishing pike perch, European perch, makerel kicks off

In the Danube Delta, the prohibition of fishing for pike perch, European perch and makerel species has begun, and the Northern pike specimens can be caught by recreational fishermen/athletes only in the "catch&release" system, according to the Order on the establishment of the periods and areas of prohibition of fishing this year adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Environment.

The prohibition of fishing for pike perch and perch species began on Monday, March 20th, and fishermen will be able to catch specimens of these species again starting with June 8, when the prohibition for commercial, recreational/sport and family fishing in natural habitats and in Romanian border waters ends.

This week has also begun the prohibition of commercial, recreational/sport and family fishing of the Black Sea shad and mackerel species, fish that live in the Black Sea and climb the Danube for reproduction and whose catching is forbidden on sectors of the river.AGERPRES