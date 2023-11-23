DefCamp annual hacking and cybersecurity conference to kick off in Bucharest on Thursday

DefCamp, the most important annual hacking and cybersecurity conference in Central and Eastern Europe, starts on Thursday, and for two days specialists in the field will address a number of topical issues.

This year's conference will feature Chris Kubecka (CEO and Founder of HypaSec NL) - advisor on state-level cyber incidents, cyber warfare and cyber espionage, Tudor Damian (Cybersecurity & Cloud Advisor D3 Cyber) - IT consultant who will explore the changes brought about by the NIS 2 Directive, Abdullah Joseph - Senior Security Researcher.

Topics of discussion will include: cryptographic authentication, vulnerabilities of cloud technology, smart devices or the telecom industry and the impact of automation in defence strategies.

In addition, the Hacking Village, which takes place at DefCamp 2023, will feature a live hacking competition for the first time, in addition to Bug Bounty or DefCamp-Capture the Flag activities, where participants can win prizes totalling EUR 100,000.