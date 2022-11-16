DefMin Tilvar conveys to Polish counterpart solidarity and support of Romanian Army

Minister of Defence Angel Tilvar conveyed to his Polish counterpart, Mariusz Blaszczak, the solidarity and support of the Romanian Army for adopting the necessary measures, after clarifying all the circumstances of the incident near the Polish-Ukrainian border, as a result of which two citizens Poles lost their lives, informs the Ministry of National Defence (MApN), told Agerpres.

According to a press release sent on Tuesday evening, MApN is monitoring the incident under discussion through the cooperation and consultation mechanisms at allied and bilateral level, alongside the Polish Ministry of National Defense.

"Romania condemns in the strongest terms the unjustified and illegal aggression of the Russian Federation on Ukraine and supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, within its internationally recognized borders," states the cited source.

Two people died after two rockets hit the village of Przewodow in Poland, near the border with Ukraine, on Tuesday, during Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure, local media reported cited by Reuters.

Firefighters at the scene could not give details, using only the term "explosion".

The information that it was missiles had been broadcast by private station Radio ZET.