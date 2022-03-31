Dincu, about replacing Citu from PNL leadership: Targets are more important than people

The president of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Council, Vasile Dincu, Minister of Defence, declared on Thursday, in Cluj, regarding the possible change of Florin Citu from the position of National Liberal Party (PNL) chairman, that he does not believe this would affect the ruling coalition because "targets are more important than people."

He also said that PSD is working "better with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca" if he is the new chairman of PNL.

He added that the current governing program could be implemented by any of the parties in the coalition.

According to information published in the press, 40 liberal leaders signed a letter intending to ask Florin Citu to resign from the position of PNL chairman.

