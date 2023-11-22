Discussions on Romanian-Czech relations, security situation, EU enlargement, addressed by ForMin, Czech Senate's head

Minister of Foreign Affairs Luminita Odobescu had a meeting on Wednesday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) headquarters with the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Milos Vystrcil, on a visit to Bucharest. The discussions focused on bilateral relations, Romania's accession to the Schengen area, the security situation and EU enlargement.

According to a press release, Minister Luminita Odobescu underlined the good level of Romanian-Czech relations, highlighting the traditional bond of friendship and solidarity between the two countries and the close cooperation at EU and NATO level, agerpres reports.

Odobescu also referred to the Romanian community in the Czech Republic and the Czech minority in Romania, mentioning the special bilateral ties between the two countries.

In this context, the minister welcomed the support of the Czech authorities in keeping alive the memory of the Romanian soldiers who died in the Second World War in the battles for the liberation of Czechoslovakia.At the same time, the Romanian official thanked the Czech Republic for its firm support for Romania's efforts to join the Schengen area and the OECD.The two officials also discussed the EU enlargement process, expressing their support for Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia."The exchange of views between the two officials also focused on issues of central interest to the security agenda, such as the security situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip, as well as Romania's and the Czech Republic's strong support for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova," the MAE added.The President of the Senate of the Czech Republic, Milos Vystrcil, is visiting Bucharest accompanied by a delegation of the Upper House of the Parliament in Prague.