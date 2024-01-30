Subscription modal logo Premium

DNSC investigates cyber security incident at the Chamber of Deputies

securitate cibernetica

The National Cyber Security Directorate (DNSC) has been notified about the security breach at the Chamber of Deputies, and experts are currently working with other cyber authorities to investigate the incident, Mihai Rotariu, coordinator of the DNSC's Communication, Marketing and Media Directorate, told AGERPRES on Tuesday.

"The Directorate has been notified about the security breach at the Chamber of Deputies and is currently collaborating with other authorities with competence in cyber security to investigate the incident. Because we are talking about an ongoing investigation, at this moment we cannot provide more details that could jeopardize the investigation," Rotariu said, agerpres reports.

A cyber security breach occurred at the Chamber of Deputies, and a ransom has currently been requested for data recovery, the Secretariat General of the Chamber of Deputies announced on Monday.

According to the source, as a result of this situation, the specialist department of the Chamber of Deputies is drafting a complaint to the Directorate for Investigating Organised Crime and Terrrorism (DIICOT).

The source said that the data concerned are presented on the website or can be made public following a request.

"It is important to mention that most of the data referred to are data presented on the website or which may be made public following a request under Law no. 544/2001 on free access to data of public interest," the source added.

