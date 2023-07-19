Dominic Fritz meets John Malkovich: European Capital of Culture attracts the best to the city

The European Capital of Culture - Timisoara - attracts the best to the city and brings out the best in us - was the message of the mayor Dominic Fritz, after Wednesday's meeting with the great American actor John Malkovich.

"Welcome to Timisoara, John Malkovich! After today's rehearsal, we exchanged some impressions about the city, about the theatre and about life between different cultures,'' Mayor Fritz wrote on Facebook.

He characterizes the American star as "an exceptional actor and a dedicated soul".

''Tomorrow and the day after tomorrow he will perform 'The infernal comedy' in a completely full hall at the National Theatre. The European Capital of Culture attracts the best to the city - and brings out the best in us", said the mayor of Timisoara.

The famous actor John Malkovich will take the stage of the National Theatre in Timisoara on Thursday and Friday, where he will play in the play "The Infernal Comedy".

There will be three performances, on July 20, from 19:00 and on July 21, from 16:00 and 19:00.

The show is presented as part of the FEST-FDR Seasons, part of the Voices of the City / Identity Workshop within the Cultural Program "Timisoara - European Capital of Culture 2023" and is financed by private funds. AGERPRES