Dragon Princess wins KINOdiseea Festival's feature film competition

The Dragon Princesse animated film, directed by Jean-Jacques Denis & Anthony Roux, won the feature film competition of the 14th edition of the KINOdiseea Youth Film Festival.

The jury that designated the winner of the competition included the actors Ion Bechet, Ada Condeescu and Sabrina Iaschievici.

The winning short films for each age category, chosen by the jury made up of actors Sabrina Iaschievici, Ionut Visan and Radu Moldovan, are:

* 3 - 6 years - Ursa - The Song of The Northern Lights, directed by Natalia Malykhina, Norway, 2021

* 6 - 9 years - My Name Is Fear, directed by Eliza Plocieniak-Alvarez, Germany, 2021

* 9 - 12 years - The Most Boring Granny In The Whole World, directed by Damaris Zielke, Germany, 2021

* 12 - 15 years - Wheels On The Bus, directed by Surya Shahi, Nepal, 2021

* 15 - 18 years - The Sausage Run, ditected by Thomas Stellmach, Germany, 2022

The 14th edition of the International Film Festival for the Young Audience took place in Bucharest between September 14 and 18.

KINOdiseea is the largest film festival for children in Central and South-Eastern Europe. The festival is a member of ECFA - European Children's Film Association. In the 13 previous editions, the festival registered over 150,000 participants, in Bucharest and other cities in the country.

The event is organized by the Metropolis Cultural Association, financed by the Mayoralty of Sector 3, through non-refundable funds from the local budget, co-financed by the National Cinema Center.