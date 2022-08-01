Drought-hit areas cover over 163k hectares in 24 counties out of 41

The total drought-hit area reached 163,026 hectares, higher by 2,356 hectares than the July 29 reporting, according to the data communicated until this date by 24 counties (out of 41, plus Bucharest metropolitan area), informs the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Thus, so far, the following counties have communicated to the areas affected by drought: Arad, Bacau, Bihor, Botosani, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Constanta, Galati, Giurgiu, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Neamt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Suceava, Teleorman, Tulcea, Timis, Vaslui and Vrancea.

According to the Agriculture minister, Petre Daea, the maize, sunflower and soybean crops were severely affected by drought this year in many areas of the country, and currently in four counties it is no longer possible to irrigate because of the low level of the Danube.

The National Institute of Hydrology and Water Management (INHGA) forecast of 1 August shows that the flow at the entrance to the country (Bazias section) will be increasing in the first three days of the interval to the value of 2,000 cubic meters/s, then relatively stagnating at values of 2,000 - 2,050 cubic meters/s, being below the multiannual average of August (4,300 cubic meters/s).

Downstream of the Iron Gates, the flows will be increasing, except for the first part of the interval when they will be relatively stationary on the Zimnicea - Calarasi sector and decreasing on the Cernavoda - Tulcea sector and the second part of the interval when they will be relatively stationary on the Braila - Tulcea sector.AGERPRES