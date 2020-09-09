Eduard Grosu topping Tour of Romania after 1st stage

Cyclist Eduard-Michael Grosu, a member of Romania's national team, will be wearing the yellow jersey as he is topping the general ranking after finishing third on Wednesday in the first stage of the of the Tour of Romania cycling competition, according to the event's Facebook page.

Italian Andrea Guardini (Giotti Victoria) won the stage on the Timisoara - Ortisoara - Vinga - Arad - Simand - Chisinau Cris - Salonta - Nojorid - Oradea (171.2 km) route, after a final sprint, followed by Kazakh Gleb Brusenski (Vino Astana Motors) and Eduard Grosu.Currently topping the general ranking is Grosu, followed by German Justin Wolf (Bike Aid), the winner of Tuesday's prologue, and Pole Szymon Krawczyk (CCC Development Team).On Thursday there will be the second stage of the race on the Oradea - Alesd - Nusfalau - Simleul Silvaniei - Zalau - Sanmihaiu - Almasului - Topa Mica - Nadaselu - Cluj-Napoca route (208.1 km).