Education minister: For school year 2020-2021 semester written works are suspended

Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, specifies that for the school year 2020 - 2021 theses (semester written works) are suspended, according to AGERPRES.

"Consequently, at the end of the second semester, the average marks for all subjects are obtained by rounding the arithmetic average of the marks," the minister wrote on Wednesday evening on his Facebook page.

According to the education minister, "considering that at the moment almost one million pupils participate in all teaching activities online and as long as the Romanian education system does not have dedicated and secure assessment and examination platforms, the relevance of theses is more than debatable."