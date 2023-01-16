 
     
Eleven migrants found hiding in lorry at Schengen area border

Nadlac II border checkpoint authorities have found 11 migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and India trying to illegally cross the border into the Schengen Area hidden in a lorry that, according to the documents, was carrying just three pallets to Italy, told Agerpres.

"On the way out of Romania, a Romanian national showed up for a check driving a van. According to the documents presented, the driver was transporting three pallets from Romania to Italy. In co-operation with the Timisoara border police, the Arad border police conducted a thorough check of the van discovering 11 people, all foreign citizens, hidden inside. It has been established that five of them are from Bangladesh, four from India and two from Pakistan, all appearing to have entered Romania legally, on different dates," the Arad Border Police informed on Monday.

The border police are investigating the driver for migrant trafficking, and the migrants for attempted illegal crossing of the state border.

