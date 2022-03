Romania's Energy Minister Virgil Popescu gave assurances on Thursday that Romania is facing no problems at all with oil or other fuel stockpiles.

"Romania is facing no problems whatsoever with its stockpiles of oil or other fuel, like gasoline and diesel. There is no reason for the price surge that happened yesterday, and it is unfortunate what happened yesterday," Popescu told a news conference at the Government House, Agerpres.ro informs.