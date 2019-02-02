Ex-PM Ciolos says it was USR asking him to open the joint list for EP elections

Former Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Saturday stated it was USR (Save Romania Union) who asked him to be the first name on the joint list of USR-PLUS (Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party) for the European Parliament elections and that he was ready to pull out, so that he will no longer figure on that list at all.

"It was USR's request [that he will be the first name on the list - editor's note]. I am ready to pull out and no longer figure on that list at all, if needed, it's not something that I want to do no matter what, but this was USR's request," Ciolos said in the beginning of the meeting of the Political Committee of the USR, when he was asked how he commented on the fact that several members of the USR are not pleased with him being the first name on the respective list for the European Parliament elections.

In his turn, the USR leader Dan Barna mentioned that Dacian Ciolos is the first name on the respective versions of the list the two political parties are set to discuss.

"His name is the first on the PLUS list and, obviously, when the two lists will be combined probably he will still be on the first position," stated Barna.

The Political Committee of the USR met on Saturday to debate on the strategy of participation of the USR in the elections to the European Parliament, in case of a possible alliance with PLUS. The Political Committee's agenda also included the debate on the legislative priorities of the USR MPs for the February-June 2019 parliamentary session.