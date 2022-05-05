Exhibition 'Stories of the past. Virtual Journey though Vanished Landscapes', as of May 12, at MNIR

The exhibition "Stories of the past. Virtual Journey though Vanished Landscapes" will open on May 12, in the Central Hall of the National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR).

According to a MNIR press release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the exhibition represents a premiere for the museum, being for the first time when new VR - virtual reality and AR - augmented reality techniques are used in such a museographic endeavour.

"Two representative sites were chosen (both for the significance of the discoveries made within them, but also for the presence of exceptional artifacts originating from here in the collections of our museum and of other specialized institutions in Romania): the incineration necropolis from the Bronze Age from Cirna (Dolj County, in the south-west of Romania) and the Roman-Byzantine fortress from Nufaru (Tulcea County, in the south-east of Romania), both located in the Lower Danube area, a geographical area where archeological landscapes are (still) completely preserved," reads the release.

Opened in the context of the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the founding of MNIR, the most important museum with archaeological-historical themes in our country, the exhibition is organized within the multiannual European project "e-Archaeological Landscapes of the Danube. Virtual archaeological landscapes in the Danube region", financed by the European Union through the Interreg Danube Transnational Program.

The project is coordinated by Universalmuseum Joanneum - Graz (Austria) and is carried out in cooperation with national history museums in Slovenia and Hungary, as well as other cultural, museum, higher education and research institutions in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Serbia and Slovakia.