FinMin Bolos: It is unnatural to not have any functional scanner and still do physical inspection of goods

The number one priority after the approval of the package of fiscal measures will be related to the digitalization of the National Fiscal Administration Agency and the Romanian Customs Authority, because it is unnatural to not have any functional scanner and to still carry out physical inspection of the goods transiting the territory of Romania, while other states are scanning with the help of artificial intelligence techniques, declared, on Wednesday evening, the Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos.

Asked how big the investment in such equipment should be, the head of Finance replied: "We are discussing an investment of over 100 million euros and the project is being implemented."

"I can't answer for what happened before. I'm trying to see that these goals of national strategic importance are brought to fruition. At least let's get them out of their place. When I was the Minister of Digitalization, the same thing happened with the governmental cloud. We had to mobilize to put it on the wheels, to start the implementation, and we are in about the same situation at the Ministry of Finance. It is an important objective for my mandate," the minister pointed out.The Minister of Finance, Marcel Bolos, offered explanations on Wednesday evening on the draft law regarding some fiscal budgetary measures, for which the Executive will assume responsibility, and which was analyzed in the first reading during the Government meeting.