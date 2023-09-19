First master's program in Romania in cyber security, accredited by EIT Digital, at UBB Cluj-Napoca

Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) from Cluj-Napoca announces the initiation of a master's program in English in Cyber Security, intended to prepare future specialists in this field of vital importance in the context of the transition to the information society.

"Babes-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, through the Faculty of Mathematics and Informatics, has initiated from the academic year 2023-2024 a master's program in English in Cyber Security, aimed at preparing future specialists in this field of a vital importance in the context of the transition to the information society. The courses of the new program start in October this year, together with the academic year 2023-2024, the admission bringing a competition beyond expectations. More than 40 students, including from abroad, admitted to the program will become specialists in the field of Cyber Security, the admitted candidates can even choose to study an academic year at other renowned universities in Europe," a press release sent on Tuesday by UBB reads.

According to the source, the program is the first and currently the only master's program in Romania accredited by EIT Digital, thus being recognized internationally, UBB being supported in its development and implementation by Computacenter, a renowned technological partner.

"Through this program, UBB meets the needs of society and the 'hot topic' themes in the field. And it comes in the characteristic style, that is, with an academic program organized according to the best international standards, organized in a language of international circulation, with prestigious professional partners accredited in the reputed network of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT Digital). And this can already be seen by the large number of MAs, from the country and abroad, who are already part of the UBB community," said UBB rector, university professor Daniel David, quoted in the press release.