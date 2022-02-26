Flow for citizens arriving from Ukraine through border crossing points, reorganized

Additional measures are being operated to manage the flow of people at border crossing points, said Saturday the Gov't's spokesman Dan Carbunaru, noting that the flow for citizens arriving from Ukraine has been reorganized by establishing buffer zones, waiting areas and food and water supply points, Agerpres reports.

"First of all, the coordination chain and commands within the border crossing points, which will include representatives of the Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU), the County Police Inspectorate, the County Inspectorate of Gendarmes, the Public Health Directorate (DSP) and other institutions with attributions in the field, this coordination and command centre will be coordinated by the Chief inspector of the County Emergency Situations Inspectorate. In addition, the flow of traffic for citizens arriving from Ukraine through the border crossing points was reorganized by establishing buffer zones, waiting areas and food and water supply points," Dan Carbunaru said at the Victoria Palace, after the session of the task force to manage the situation generated by the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.He specified that so far rd 14,000 Ukrainian citizens are in Romania."By midnight, 14,188 Ukrainian citizens entered Romania in 24 hours, of which 7,298 have left the territory of Romania. All of them have the legal right to remain either on the territory of Romania or on the territory of another Member State of the European Union for a maximum of 90 days. Of these, the Ukrainian citizens who chose to request the protection of the Romanian state, by applying the asylum application, there are 54," Carbunaru said.He thanked, on behalf of the Government, people, NGOs, representatives of civil society, volunteers who organized to provide support to Ukrainian citizens entering Romania, but also to the authorities who contributed water, food and other forms of support, including health care."However, in order to organize these activities better, tents have been set up so that people do not wait in the cold, so that they can wait for their relatives and friends in a heated area, away from rain. Also, there have been and will continue this process of setting up heated tents for volunteers who provide activities to support those entering Romania, but also for the press, whether it is a local press, whether it is a national press or an international press. In addition, means of transport have been allocated, which the public authorities make available to take over the persons arriving from Ukraine on foot, as many Ukrainian citizens have abandoned their cars on the territory of the neighboring country, giving up crossing the border with them. The takeover of these citizens who will enter Romania on foot from Ukraine will be facilitated by the Romanian state," the government spokesman said.