Foreign Affairs Ministry voices solidarity with all journalists who correctly inform public opinion

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) welcomes the celebration of World Press Freedom Day and expresses its solidarity with all journalists and other media professionals who contribute to the correct and relevant information of public opinion, while condemning any arbitrary acts of violence against them, agerpres.ro confirms.

Thus, the MAE uses this opportunity to emphasize the essential place occupied by free and pluralistic media in the overall functioning of democratic and inclusive societies. Guaranteeing freedom of expression and information, freedom of the press, security and independence of journalists are principles to which Romania remains deeply attached, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement released on Monday.

In the context of intensifying intimidation and attacks on journalists and other media professionals in several states and regions around the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its solidarity with all those who contribute to the correct and relevant information of public opinion, while condemning all kinds of arbitrary acts of violence and repression directed against them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs joins the international community in celebrating press freedom, in all its forms, traditional or digital, in defending the landmarks of independent and impartial journalism, and in combating the spread of hate speech and misinformation through the media.