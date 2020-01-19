 
     
ForMin Aurescu to attend FAC reunion in Brussels, with Sahel situation, climate diplomacy on agenda

Bogdan Aurescu

The Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate on Monday in Brussels in the Foreign Affairs Council's reunion the agenda of which includes the situation in the Sahel region and the climate diplomacy, the relevant ministry informs AGERPRES.

"The talk on Sahel takes place in the context of a dramatic deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the region and the need for a EU more consistent involvement in stabilising the region will be debated. As regards the climate diplomacy, this debate will aim at the ways the environment policy could be included within the Union's diplomatic efforts," the MAE release sent on Sunday informs.

Furthermore, at a working lunch hosted by the High Representative Josep Borrell, the Foreign Affairs ministers will exchange opinions on the Middle East's peace process and general situation.

