ForMin Odobescu speaks about multidimensional support for Ukraine, at NATO foreign ministries' meeting

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, participated on Thursday in the meeting of NATO foreign ministers, in Brussels, in which context she referred to Romania's multidimensional and comprehensive support for Ukraine and to the determination of to continue these efforts as long as necessary.

According to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) press release sent to AGERPRES, in her speech at the anniversary ceremony, the Romanian minister noted the resilience, but also the ability to adapt, that the most successful political-military alliance has demonstrated throughout its 75 years of existence. She highlighted, at the same time, the solid benefits and consistent contributions of Romania to the security of the Euro-Atlantic space during the 20 years since it obtained NATO membership. She also emphasized the fact that the transatlantic link, unity and allied solidarity, which represents the foundation of NATO, ensures even today a strong link between the member states and gives the Alliance the ability to effectively manage all the threats and challenges it faces.

During the NATO-Ukraine Council meeting, the second in the format of foreign ministers after the one in November 2023, with the participation of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba, the Romanian minister highlighted the importance of maintaining a firm commitment to Ukraine and support for its Euro-Atlantic path, appreciating that the upcoming Summit in Washington represents an opportune moment for consistent and ambitious decisions in this regard.

At the meeting of the North Atlantic Council with the partners from the Indo-Pacific/IP4 region (Australia, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea) and with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, the Romanian minister highlighted the communion of values and interests that are at the base of NATO's relations with these partners, appreciating that a continuation of the consolidation of these relations is essential for maintaining the rules-based international order. Welcoming the support given to Ukraine by the EU and the four partners, the Romanian minister pleaded in favor of carrying out concrete projects that would strengthen the cooperation between the Alliance and IP4 and the common contribution to ensuring Euro-Atlantic and international security.