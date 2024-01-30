Subscription modal logo Premium

Four cases of malaria in Romanian citizens having recently travelled to Zanzibar

malarie

Four cases of malaria infection have been recorded in the last month at the Victor Babes Infectious and Tropical Diseases Hospital Bucharest, in Romanian citizens who travelled to Zanzibar.

"Representatives of the Romanian Society of Tropical Diseases and Travel Medicine and of the Victor Babes Infectious and Tropical Diseases Hospital Bucharest draw attention to the importance of prophylactic treatment against malaria, as well as other specific diseases, when travelling to endemic areas. In the last month, four cases of severe malaria have been recorded at the Victor Babes Infectious and Tropical Diseases Hospital Bucharest in patients who recently travelled to Zanzibar," a press release said, agerpres reports.

In this context, specialists launch an appeal to the general public, stressing the importance of proper medical information in relation to travel to certain tourist destinations.

Travel agencies are also urged to direct tourists to medical offices specialising in infectious diseases and travel medicine, in order to obtain the necessary medical information before leaving on a trip.

