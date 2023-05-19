French Ambassador: Graduates of university courses in French will have increased opportunities for employment in Europe

Graduates of university courses in French will have increased opportunities for employment in sectors that are extremely important at European level thanks to their training and knowledge of French, said French Ambassador to Romania Laurence Auer, during her participation in a forum on French-speaking studies and careers in Romania.

She told the forum on Friday that there are 4,150 French or French-owned companies in Romania and that there is currently "a crucial desire" for research, investment and the possibility of developing partnerships between France and Romania to help Romanians find the best university courses and then a job.

Laurence Auer said that Romania is a country with "a hub of French-speaking academia and science." The diplomat mentioned the licence and master's degrees developed in French in Romania and the French-speaking doctoral schools.

Stefan Josan, assistant with the Cooperation and Cultural Action Service of the French Embassy to Romania, said that the Forum of Francophone Studies and Careers in Romania, which takes place on Friday and Saturday at the French Institute in Bucharest, aims to create "a bridge" between universities, Francophone studies and the socio-professional environment.

He said that the forum is especially open to graduates of the more than 25 bilingual high-schools in Romania to discover the academic offers of French-speaking university courses.

Also, Stefan Josan said that the event is attended by leading French companies in Romania, as well as Romanian companies working in the French-speaking environment, and that they are looking for candidates.

Adrian Tanasescu, deputy regional director at the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie in Central and Eastern Europe, said that the aim of the forum is to "bring together" students, Francophone training and companies working in French in Romania to create a continuum between studies and careers that can be achieved.

He added that the forum is organised by the Agence Universitaire de la Francophonie in Central and Eastern Europe, the French Institute, the French Embassy, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Francophone Enterprises, in partnership with the Ministry of Education. AGERPRES