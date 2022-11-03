French Minister of Defense: France is proud partner, having proven that in past and also today

France is a proud partner within NATO, "it has demonstrated that in the past and it is demonstrating this today as well", the Minister of the French Armed Forces, Sebastien Lecornu said on Thursday, told Agerpres.

While on an official visit to Romania, Lecornu gave a joint press statement with his counterpart, Angel Tilvar.

He spoke about the current security challenges in the region and the need for allied and bilateral collaboration.

The French minister also emphasized the importance of ground-air defense in Romania.

The Romanian Minister of Defense, Angel Tilvar, stated that "the situation in Ukraine demonstrated the importance of complementarity between the European Union and NATO". He added that the experts in Cincu managed to create "in record time" the infrastructure for the NATO Battle Group in our country, France being the framework nation of this group.