 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's Bitan wins men's long jump bronze at European Indoor Championships in Istanbul

aimx.ro
Gabriel Bitan campion săritura în lungime

Romanian Gabriel Bitan won the bronze medal in the men's long jump event on Sunday at the 2023 European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

Bitan, who was also third in the qualifications (8.03 m), jumped 8 metres in the final, being outperformed in the final standings by Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou (8.30m), the reigning Olympic champion, and Sweden's Thobias Montler (8.19m), the best in the qualifications, according to agerpres.ro.

This is Bitan's personal best. He ranked 8th at the 2021 Indoor European Championships in Torun.

Bitan's bronze is Romania's second medal at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul, after the silver won by Claudia Mihaela Bobocea on Saturday evening in the women's 1,500m.

This is the first time Romania wins a medal at the European indoor championships since 2015, when both Marian Oprea (men's triple jump) and Florentina Iusco (women's long jump) finished in the third place.

Romania has lined up 14 athletes, seven for the women's events and seven for the men's events, for the 2023 European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul, March 2-5, where 593 athletes from 47 countries are competing, 301 in the men's and 292 in the women's events.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.