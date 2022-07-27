Gabriela Lee (Talaba) qualifies for the round of 16 of tournament in Warsaw (WTA)

The Romanian tennis player Gabriela Lee (formerly Talaba) qualified, on Wednesday, for the round of 16 of the WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, with a total prize pool of 251,750 US dollars, after defeated Raluca Serban, a player representing Cyprus, 3-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Lee (26 years old, WTA's 146), entered the main draw as a "lucky loser," won after two hours and 45 minutes of actual playing. The match had been interrupted on Tuesday, after two hours and 16 minutes, due to the rain, at the score of 6-3, 2-6, 3-2 and 30-30 for Serban (25 years old, WTA's 185).

The match was a balanced one, as proven by the statistics, with Lee only winning two more points in total (94-92).

Serban, coming from the qualifiers, won 2,725 US dollars and 19 WTA points, and Lee received a cheque of 3,800 dollars and 42 WTA points.

In the round of 16, Gabriela Lee will face a Polish player, the winner of the match between world leader Iga Swiatek and Magdalena Frech.

In the doubles event, Lee and Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik will play in the quarter finals against the winners of the match Ana Danilina (Kazakhstan)/Anna-Lena Friedsam (Germany/No. 4) - Arianne Hartono (The Netherlands)/Olivia Tjandramulia (Australia). AGERPRES