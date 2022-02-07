General Prosecutor's Office signs funding project to protect children, Roma hate victims

The General Prosecutor's Office announced having signed a 2 million euro financing contract for a project aimed at setting in place an efficient, accessible and high-quality criminal justice system for child victims of crime and for the victims of hate crimes, with a special focus on the Roma population, a release informs on Monday.

As a project promoter and partnership leader, the General Prosecutor's Office will implement the project activities together with several partners, specifically the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA), the Justice Ministry - through the Crime Prevention Directorate, and five Social Assistance and Child Protection General Directorates from the Bucharest sectors 2 - 6.

The project will run for 27 months with a budget of 2,000,000 euros provided under the "Justice" program of the Norwegian Financial Mechanism 2014-2021, a program managed by the Justice Ministry, as a program operator.

The project's end beneficiaries are children who have been victims of crime, Roma victims of crime, the victims of hate crimes and their families, people who will benefit from a more efficient judiciary, including an efficient chain of justice and strengthened rule of law.