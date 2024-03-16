Geoana: We must prepare for at least a few more years of tense relationship with Russia

The deputy general secretary of NATO, Mircea Geoana, declared on Saturday, in Constanta, that we must prepare for at least a few more years of a tense relationship with the Russian Federation, but he emphasized that a more aggressive Russia means a more prepared to discourage this situation, Agerpres reports.

In the context of the presidential elections in Russia, which take place between March 15 and 17, Mircea Geoana was asked what it means to win a new mandate from Vladimir Putin.

"If anyone thinks that these elections are elections in a democratic world, it is obvious that this is not the case. It is the continuation of this political regime in Moscow and, unfortunately, we do not see a change of approach neither in Ukraine, nor towards the West, nor towards NATO. So we have to prepare for a few more years at least for a tense relationship, NATO does its duty, we protect our territory and allies, we take measures accordingly. A more aggressive Russia means a NATO more prepared to discourage this aggression," declared Mircea Geoana.The Deputy General Secretary of NATO, Mircea Geoana, was in Constanta on Saturday, where he had a meeting, in the premises of Constanta Port, with operators from the Constanta Port Business Association and launched his book "Battle for the future of Romania. Thoughts of a Romanian at top of NATO".