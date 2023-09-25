Georgian Speaker: I expressed our deep gratitude towards Romania for supporting Georgia's sovereignty

Georgia's Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili stressed on Monday, after the meeting with President of the Romanian Senate Nicolae Ciuca, the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries, which encompasses all dimensions of mutual interest, including at the parliamentary level, highlighting the Joint Declaration that the two dignitaries signed on this occasion, which will bring "positive results" for both countries, told Agerpres.

"During the meeting I expressed our deep gratitude towards Romania for the firm and irreversible support for Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for Georgia's EU and NATO membership. Friendship between our countries took origin centuries ago and is based on cultural values emanating from our strong common Christian heritage. These shared values have later transformed into a Strategic Partnership that encompasses all dimensions of mutual interest including at the parliamentary level, with a special focus on contacts between friendship groups and sectoral committees. We expressed our readiness and commitment to further boosting ties between our legislative bodies. To promote the achievement of this goal we have just signed the Joint Declaration of the Senate of Romania and the Parliament of Georgia that we believe will bring positive results to both countries," Shalva Papuashvili pointed out.

The Georgian guest also highlighted the special importance of the Romanian-Georgian partnership to ensuring connectivity at the Black Sea.

"We highlighted the special importance of Georgia - Romania partnership to ensure Black Sea connectivity, to bolster European resilience and energy independence during current challenging times. The Black Sea project, the Black Sea submarine electricity cable, is a great example having paramount potential to help the European Union, including Romania, diversify its energy resources and promote clean energy transition," the Georgian Parliament Speaker said.

Shalva Papuashvili also referred to the progress Georgia registered on the path of the accession to the European Union and NATO, showing that Romania has been "a leading voice supporting Georgia's European future."

"In the framework of the meeting I also talked about Georgia's progress on the EU and NATO membership path and highlighted the importance of the next strategic decisions to advance Georgia on this road. Romania has been a leading voice supporting Georgia's European future and nowadays we expect similar leadership in support of Georgia similar to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova. It would assist us and the entire region to successfully tackle the geopolitical shadows of the past and firmly embark on the European future. We are grateful for a warm welcome here in Senate and also highly appreciate each step and statement of the Romanian side in support of Georgia. May the legacy of our common ancestor Anthim the Iberian guide us on the road of our common future of peace and prosperity," Papuashvili concluded.