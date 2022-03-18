Government approves support measures following price increases in electricity, natural gas

The Government has approved the Emergency Ordinance regarding measures applicable to final clients in the electricity and natural gas market in the April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023 period, announced, on Friday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.

"We promised (...) the protection of citizens, of jobs and, of course, the protection of the economy. (...) Thus, as part of the emergency ordinance, we have established the following: for household consumers that consume up to 100 kWh, the price will be 0.68 RON, measure benefiting 3.5 million homes. For those who consume between 100 and 300 kWh the price will be 0.80 RON, and this measure will benefit nearly 4.5 million households," said Ciuca, at the Victoria Governmental Palace.

According to the Prime Minister, for non-household consumers, the price will be approximately 1 RON/kWh - SMEs and enterprises in the food industry, Agerpres.ro informs.

For energy intensive consumers a state aid scheme will be approved, the Prime Minister added.

For natural gas, household consumers will see a price of maximum 0.31 RON/kWh, and for non-household consumers the price will be 0.37 RON/kWh. For enterprises that had a consumption, in 2021, of up to 50,000 kWh the same price will be maintained, said Ciuca.

"At the same time, at the level of the Energy Ministry measures are being taken to identify all that pertains to new sources of energy and, at the same time, to identify new sources of natural gas supply," the Prime Minister mentioned.