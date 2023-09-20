Government is making a big mistake with tax measures put up for debate (UDMR Harghita leader)

The chairman of the Harghita County Council, Borboly Csaba, supports the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) to vote a no-confidence motion against the Government, if the Union's proposals for the ordinance on fiscal measures will not be accepted.

Borboly Csaba, who is also the president of the Territorial Organization UDMR Ciuc, declared on Wednesday, in a press conference, that the emergency ordinance regarding fiscal measures affects the institution he leads and he believes that now it is "about power struggles that they are of no use".

"I understood that Mr. Kelemen Hunor (UDMR national leader, ed. n.) negotiated yesterday and if those very big problems created by the draft ordinance will be eliminated and Mr. Kelemen says that we must vote, then I agree to vote. (...) If not, then I agree that a motion of censure from the UDMR should be voted on, if the proposals are not accepted. (...) The Government is making a big mistake with this form it has put up for debate," said Borboly Csaba.

He considers that this ordinance is not welcome and believes that the authorities in Bucharest should take into account local autonomy and find other solutions to save money, because otherwise the activities at the local level will not be able to be administered and the citizens' problems could not be solved.

"So, I think that the Government could save money, it should not establish agencies, authorities that increase the bureaucracy and hundreds of people are employed there. There are many possibilities if they want to save money, but they should not let this be done at the territorial administrative units," said Borboly Csaba.

According to him, at the administrative-territorial units, free association should not be restricted and "the legal barriers should be raised to find the most efficient and profitable solutions at the local level".

Borboly also argued that, if the draft ordinance is voted in its current form, many projects carried out by local authorities will no longer be able to be carried out and it will be necessary to return funds to the European Union.