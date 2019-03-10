Government meeting, postponed to Tuesday

The Government meeting, scheduled to take place on Monday at 11:00, was postponed to Tuesday.

According to the Executive, the Government meeting could most likely take place at 14:00.

The reason for the postponement, according to the cited source, is that the Economic and Social Council did not meet on Monday to issue an opinion on the draft emergency ordinance promoted by the Ministry of Public Finances regarding the approval of the ceilings of some indicators specified in the fiscal-budgetary framework for 2019.

The draft emergency ordinance was to be introduced on the additional agenda of the Government meeting on Monday in order to be adopted.

