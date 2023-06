Gov't rotation/Decree ending term in office of Nicolae Ciuca as PM published in the Official Journal.

Decree by which President Klaus Iohannis took note of the resignation of Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, leaving the position vacant, has been published in the Official Journal on Monday, told Agerpres.

Moreover, the President also issue the decree by which Catalin Predoiu has been appointed interim PM. He will carry out the respective duties until a new government is created.